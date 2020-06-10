This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Merseyside derby that could see Liverpool crowned champions to take place at Goodison

There had been talk that the match would be played at a neutral venue on Sunday, 21 June.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 11:36 AM
8 minutes ago 63 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5119034
Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton when the sides met in the FA Cup in January.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton when the sides met in the FA Cup in January.
Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton when the sides met in the FA Cup in January.
Image: Peter Byrne

THE MERSEYSIDE DERBY will be played at Goodison Park on Sunday, 21 June (7pm) after Liverpool City Council gave the go ahead for Everton and Liverpool to complete their remaining at fixtures at home.

Everton are due to host Liverpool when both clubs resume their campaigns in 11 days’ time, and the match could see Liverpool claim the Premier League title if Manchester City lose to Arsenal next Wednesday.

That had led to concerns fans could congregate around the ground in breach of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but following meetings involving the clubs, health authorities, the police and the council, the match has been given the green light.

A statement from the Deputy Mayor of Liverpool, councillor Wendy Simon, said: “We are satisfied that the considerable evidence and guidance provided by the Government, Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs, public health colleagues and Merseyside Police will ensure that the outstanding fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season can be safely and securely played at both Goodison Park and Anfield.

“A lot of factors have been taken into consideration by the (Ground Safety Advisory Group), especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance at both stadia.

We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen.”

The match between Everton and Liverpool is due to be the first Merseyside derby to be broadcast on free-to-air television since the Premier League was launched.

The match was one of two listed as ‘venue TBC’ when the Premier League published its initial fixture list for the remaining 2019-20 matches last Friday.

It had been one of five games which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said on 29 May local forces had requested to be played at neutral venues.

Merseyside Police immediately appeared to contradict DCC Roberts by saying they were happy to police matches in the city.

As recently as 1 May, Premier League clubs were told that all the remaining matches would need to be played at eight to 10 approved neutral venues.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie