Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Veteran King ends long wait to reach World quarter-finals after comeback win

Meanwhile, Luke Humphries and Callan Rydz also progressed at the Ally Pally.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 5:36 PM
27 minutes ago 727 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5643201
Image: PA
Image: PA

VETERAN MERVYN KING turned back the clock to reach the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

King made the last eight for the first time at Alexandra Palace since reaching the semi-finals in 2009 with a 4-3 comeback victory over Raymond Smith.

The 55-year-old Englishman fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down before seizing the advantage in the final set with a spectacular 124 checkout on the bullseye.

Australian Smith missed four darts at double top in the next leg and King capitalised to complete a final-set whitewash.

“I could feel the atmosphere building and building as I made my comeback,” King told Sky Sports.

“It was nice to be able to dig in and take advantage of it.

“I’ve got the game to make the final. It just depends if my proper game turns up.”

Luke Humphries reached his third quarter-final in four years with a 4-3 victory over Chris Dobey.

Humphries had received a bye into the last 16 when Dave Chisnall tested positive for coronavirus.

Dobey soared into a 3-1 lead but Humphries turned the tide, with three ton-plus checkouts proving decisive.

“I got human at the end, my nerves kicked in,” said Humphries, who scored 177 to leave tops before missing match darts and finally finishing the job on double one.

“At the end my hand was shaking, my heart was going mad. Nerves got the better of me.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s time for me to kick on now. The last two-quarter finals I was very new to the tour.

“But I’ve got more knowledge and experience now to go into the next game with more ambition to go further.”

Callan Rydz secured a quarter-final spot with a 4-1 victory over Alan Soutar.

Rydz recovered from losing his first set of the tournament to breeze into the last eight for the first time.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie