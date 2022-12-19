Advertisement
ABACA/PA Images Lionel Messi celebrates with Leandro Paredes.
# Podcast
Football Family: Aftermath to the greatest of finals
Gavin Cooney describes the scene in the joyful moments after the final whistle.
7 minutes ago

IN THE HEADY moments after the greatest World Cup final in modern times, Gavin Cooney joins David Sneyd and Shane Keegan from Qatar as he attempts to sum up what this means to Messi and Argentina.


The42 Podcasts / SoundCloud

