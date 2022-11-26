Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

'Weight off our shoulders,' says Messi as Argentina boss calls for calm

Lionel Scaloni: ‘You have to have some common sense, it’s just a football match.’

1 hour ago 1,578 Views 3 Comments
Messi and Argentina celebrate after their 2-0 win over Mexico.
Messi and Argentina celebrate after their 2-0 win over Mexico.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

LIONEL SCALONI PLEADED with Argentines to show calm after Lionel Messi helped keep their World Cup hopes alive with the first goal in a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Argentina would have been eliminated form the tournament with a Group C match to go had they lost and despite this win, sealed with a fine Enzo Fernandez strike, they must still defeat Poland on Wednesday to ensure progression to the last 16.

Asked about images showing his assistant Pablo Aimar on the brink of tears during the game, coach Scaloni called for some perspective.

“You have to have some common sense, it’s just a football match,” he said.

“I received a message from my brother saying he was crying and it can’t be like that. It’s as if it were more than a football match.

“I don’t share that. The players must understand it’s a football match. If not, it will be like this in every match.

“It’s hard to make people understand that the sun will rise tomorrow, win or lose. What matters is how you do things.”

Scaloni said he for one wouldn’t be celebrating as his team are still not out of the water yet. Even with a draw against Poland, the two-time champions could still be eliminated.

“People will think I’m crazy but fine, we won, we’re celebrating, it happens,” he said.

“Tomorrow we have to prepare the game and it’s like when we won the Copa (America) final and we had to think about what came next.

“The joy doesn’t last long, you have to maintain balance.”

Scaloni also expects group leaders Poland, who need a point to ensure their progress to the last 16, will raise their game against the Albiceleste.

“Poland are very difficult, everyone plays differently (against Argentina). And they don’t just change for Leo (Messi), but for all the other players and for the respect for Argentina.”

- ‘Peace of mind’ -

Messi admitted the four days between losing to Saudi Arabia and beating Mexico had been tough on the players.

“It was uncomfortable given the defeat in the opening match, which we didn’t expect,” he said.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“The days were very long, that’s how it felt. We were eager to have the chance to turn this around.

“We knew it was a critical game. If we didn’t win we were out and if we won, we would have another chance.

“Luckily we could win and that was a weight off our shoulders and joy. We have peace of mind, it’s all down to us again.”

Argentina looked disjointed and short of ideas in the first half but changes Scaloni made helped them put Mexico under more pressure and finally break the deadlock on 64 minutes, thanks to Messi.

“We knew that if we lost we would be out, they gave us a difficult game but having the No.10 (Messi), it’s always easier,” said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“We never doubted ourselves, but these days were hard for us. But today we showed that we can be more.”

– © AFP 2022

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie