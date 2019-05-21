This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Messi is the number one in everything’ – Mbappe tips Barca star for Ballon d’Or

The PSG striker believes his Argentine counterpart is the favourite for the coveted accolade in 2019 after another stunning season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 11:00 AM
54 minutes ago 1,023 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4644696
Lionel Messi was last awarded the Ballon d'Or for his performances in 2015.
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN FORWARD Kylian Mbappe has tipped Barcelona star Lionel Messi to claim this year’s Ballon d’Or after an outstanding individual season.

Messi only finished fifth in the rankings when Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was announced the winner in December last year, but the Blaugrana captain has been mostly irrepressible this campaign.

The Argentine has racked up a whopping 50 goals and 22 assists in just 49 appearances in all competitions this season, with 29 goals and 10 assists in 29 outings this calendar year and a Copa del Rey final still to come.

And Mbappe is sure that, when the Golden Ball is presented at the end of 2019, Messi will be the man receiving it.

“The favourite [for the Ballon d’Or] is Messi,” Mbappe said. 

With Barcelona, the Argentina skipper has claimed the La Liga title and is expected to lift the Copa del Rey, but Ernesto Valverde’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit at Anfield to reach the final.

However, Mbappe does not feel that the manner of Messi’s exit from Europe’s premier club competition will affect his bid for football’s most coveted individual award.

“The elimination in Champions does not change anything, he is the number one in everything,” added the Frenchman.

He has shown this year that he is the best player and although the year goes until December, I’m not worried about him, he’s going to play until then.”

Uefa Champions League 1/2 of final first leg, FC FC Barcelona v Liverpool FC.May 1st Lionel Messi has been in peerless form this season in La Liga. Source: Marc Dominguez

Before the accolade is handed out, Messi will have further chances for silverware at both club and international level.

Barcelona take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, having bested Real Madrid in the semi-finals by a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

And Messi will be hoping for some much sought-after silverware with Argentina at this summer’s Copa America.

He reached the final in 2015 and 2016 but was beaten by Chile on penalties both times after 0-0 draws.

The forward also played in the 2007 final, but his side were downed 3-0 by Brazil on that occasion.

