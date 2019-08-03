This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Messi given three-month Argentina ban for accusing CONMEBOL of 'corruption'

Messi was sent off as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in the Copa America third-place play-off last month.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 3:15 PM
45 minutes ago 928 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752024
The Argentina star will be out of action for three months.
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

LIONEL MESSI HAS been handed a three-month ban from international football for accusing South America’s governing body CONMEBOL of “corruption” during the Copa America.

Barcelona star Messi was sent off, along with aggressor Gary Medel, after an altercation as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in the competition’s third-place play-off last month, the referee’s decision appearing especially curious as he did not look back at the footage on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

After the match, Messi did not appear with his team-mates to collect a medal, sparking questioning from reporters.

Messi explained his snub of the ceremony as not wanting to “be part of this corruption, this lack of respect towards the whole Copa”.

He also blasted the officiating at the competition following Argentina’s semi-final loss to hosts Brazil, before then suggesting referees and the VAR would favour Tite’s men against Peru in the final, which the Selecao won 3-1.

As punishment for his outbursts, Messi is to serve a three-month suspension from Friday’s announcement, ruling him out of Argentina matches until November.

That means he will miss friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany, while Messi has also been fined $50,000.

CONMEBOL has given the forward seven days to appeal the sanctions.

