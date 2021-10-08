Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

'I hoped Messi would play for free' - Barcelona president

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian’s contract.

By AFP Friday 8 Oct 2021, 1:32 PM
57 minutes ago 2,297 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5568889
Leo Messi during his time with Barcelona.
Image: PA
Leo Messi during his time with Barcelona.
Leo Messi during his time with Barcelona.
Image: PA

BARCELONA PRESIDENT JOAN Laporta admitted on Friday he hoped Lionel Messi would change his mind about leaving the club and offer to play for free.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian’s contract due to La Liga’s strict salary limits.

“There came a time when both parties saw that it would not be possible. There was disappointment on both sides,” Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1.

“He wanted to stay but they also had a lot of pressure because of the offer they had. They knew if he didn’t stay, he would go to PSG.”

Laporta continued: “I hoped Messi would do a u-turn and he would say he would play for free.

“I would have liked that and I would have been all for it. It is my understanding La Liga would have accepted it. But we cannot ask a player of Messi’s stature to do this.”

Laporta reiterated the club’s atrocious financial situation meant they were unable to keep Messi on the same terms.

Barca recorded losses of 481 million euros ($556 million) last season, with a gross debt of 1.35 billion euros.

“We had the conclusions of the audit (on Wednesday) and the investment in Leo would have put us at risk,” said Laporta, who also suggested Barcelona could yet sign up to a deal with investment fund CVC Capital Partners.

La Liga told Barca in August they could keep Messi if they agreed to the deal, which involved the league selling 10 percent of the commercial business, including television rights, for the next 50 years, in exchange for 2.7 billion euros.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao rejected the offer.

“We do not need more debt,” said Laporta. “I understand La Liga clubs are suffering. We have not ruled ourselves out of this operation but they have to change it. They are trying to reformulate the deal.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Laporta also confirmed his support for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, whose future has been uncertain in recent weeks.

“I think he deserves a margin of confidence,” said Laporta. “I asked him if he trusted the team and he said, ‘Of course I trust them. I need to get the injured players back’. He wants to continue at all costs and show this team is competitive.”

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie