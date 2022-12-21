Advertisement
Xinhua News Agency/PA Images Lionel Messi is at home in Argentina after the World Cup win.
# Staying Put
Messi set for new PSG deal as he bids for Champions League glory
Reports suggest the World Cup winner is now open to staying in the French capital for a further season.
22 minutes ago

LIONEL MESSI WILL celebrate his World Cup triumph by agreeing to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, local media has claimed, as he attempts to steer the French side to an elusive Champions League title.

The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to victory in the World Cup final against France in Qatar last weekend, will pen a one-season extension to his current deal in the French capital which expires in the summer.

Le Parisian and RMC Sport reported that Messi will sit down with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other top club officials when he returns after his World Cup break.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two-season deal with an option for another year after having spent his entire professional career with Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner collected four Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015 in Spain as well as 10 La Liga crowns.

On Sunday, he inspired Argentina to a penalty shootout win over France in the World Cup final after the epic match had finished 3-3 in extra-time.

Messi, named player of the tournament, scored twice in the game with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe grabbing a hat-trick for France.

– © AFP 2022

AFP
