Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Advertisement

Messi takes 'longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has missed two PSG matches while in self-isolation.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,364 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5653984
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Lionel Messi (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIONEL MESSI said on Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario before flying back to the French capital on 5 January.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has missed two PSG matches while in self-isolation.

“As you know I had Covid and I wanted to thank you all for the messages I received,” Messi posted on Instagram.

“It has taken me longer than I thought to be OK but I’m almost recovered and I’m looking forward to getting back on the field.

“I’m training to get back to being at 100%, great challenges are coming this year and I hope we can see each other again,” he added.

Since testing negative last week he has trained alone at PSG’s headquarters.

According to ESPN Argentina, the former Barcelona attacker will miss this weekend’s home Ligue 1 game against Brest.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Messi’s club teammates including Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Julian Draxler have also tested positive for coronavirus since the Christmas break.

The Parisians host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on 15 February.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie