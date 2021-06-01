BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 1 June 2021
Messi negotiations 'going well,' says Barcelona president

The Argentine’s contract expires on 30 June.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 3:40 PM
Messi (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA PRESIDENT JOAN Laporta repeated on Tuesday that negotiations with Lionel Messi “are going well”, less than a month before the Argentine star’s club contract expires.

“We are in talks with Leo’s representatives,” Laporta said at the official presentation of centre-back Eric Garcia, who has joined from Manchester City, as a Barcelona player.

“I said it the other day, it’s going well and we hope they continue to make progress.”

“We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It’s going well, but it’s not done.”

Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances.

“We more or less already have the results for this year under control. This audit, when we finish it in July, will give us more data, but for this deal in particular, we had already made a provision, we had prepared a strategy,” Laporta said.

“I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part,” said Laporta.

“He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles.”

“None of the signings we are making are being made in relation to these negotiations. We know that Leo wants to stay, but he has other offers.”

Laporta drew a parallel with Garcia, saying the player, a free agent, had other offers but chose Barcelona.

“Leo is in a similar situation with his desire to play for Barca. I hope that will also be decisive.”

