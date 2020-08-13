This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mesut Ozil explains why he didn't accept a pay cut at Arsenal

Although totally out of favour under Mikel Arteta, Ozil is determined to see out his contract at Arsenal.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 3,686 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5174748
Mesut Ozil, shading from the sun during a June clash with Southampton.
Image: Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool
Mesut Ozil, shading from the sun during a June clash with Southampton.
Mesut Ozil, shading from the sun during a June clash with Southampton.
Image: Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool

MESUT OZIL HAS reiterated his desire to see out his lucrative contract at Arsenal, in spite of falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta. 

Ozil is the club’s highest-paid player, and his £350,000-per-week remuneration earned scrutiny again last week as the club announced 55 redundancies. This was the latest round of cost-cutting at the club: (most) players took pay cuts, rather than deferrals, following the outbreak of the pandemic. The players took cuts on the agreement club staff would keep their jobs, but that proved not to be the case. 

“My position is clear”, Ozil told David Ornstein of The Athletic. 

“I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club. Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

Ozil’s contract expires at the end of next season. 

It is also revealed in the Athletic’s interview that Ozil did not accept a pay cut when the squad were asked to by the club. He denies he is the only Arsenal player not to accept the cut. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ozil said he was open to a deferral, but wanted more information from and consultation with the club over a potential pay cut. 

“We were rushed into it without proper consultation.

“For anyone in this situation, you have a right to know everything, to understand why it is happening and where the money is going. But we didn’t get enough details, we just had to give a decision. It was far too quick for something so important and there was a lot of pressure.

“This was not fair, especially for the young guys, and I refused. I had a baby at home and have commitments to my family here, in Turkey and in Germany — to my charities, too, and also a new project we started to support people in London that was from the heart and not for publicity.

“People who know me know exactly how generous I am and, as far as I’m aware, I was not the only player who rejected the cut in the end, but only my name came out. I guess that’s because it is me and people have been trying for two years to destroy me, to make me unhappy, to push an agenda they hope will turn the supporters against me and paint a picture that is not true.

“Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know. But I’m not afraid to stand up for what I feel is right — and when you see what has happened now with the jobs, maybe I was.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie