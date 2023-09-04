Advertisement
John Walton/PA Images Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted at the Emirates Stadium yesterday
# Assault
Police investigating after Roy Keane allegedly attacked following Arsenal-United
The alleged assault ‘immediately’ preceded the footage circulated on social media, Sky Sports said.
6 minutes ago

POLICE IN LONDON have launched an investigation after footage was circulated on social media following an alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

Sky confirmed that fellow pundit Micah Richards attempted to “defuse” the situation at the Emirates Stadium following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been no arrests but they are investigating an alleged assault after the game yesterday.

Sky said the alleged assault “immediately” preceded the footage on social media.

Confirming the incident, a Sky Sports spokeswoman said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

In their own short statement, the Met said: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries are ongoing.

“Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept.”

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
Press Association
