The power of a Mexican GAA club: 'I never heard about Gaelic football and now it’s part of my community'

JOHN VAUGHAN WILL tell you himself.

He has a big aul Irish head on him.

Curly blonde hair and pale skin with a square, squishy jaw.

He stands out in Mexico City. He arrived here with a plan of using it as a starting point for some travel throughout Latin America.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything. Six and half weeks became six and a half years. At first, like everyone, he felt trapped by the restrictions, now this place feels like home.

The warmth of the Mexican people has been central to that, an example of which came as he sought to broaden his own horizons early on his stay. He visited the monument bust which honours John Riley, the Galway man who was the Irish commander of the San Patricio Battalion (Saint Patrick’s Battalion) that led the largest group of deserters in the history of the

US Army during the American-Mexican War in 1845.

“This coincided with the time of the Famine so Irish people arriving in the US would have been sent directly to the frontline,” Vaughan says.

“Their battalion was made up of Irish, Germans and other internationals. The Irish realised their fight at home was similar to the Mexican fight against a colonist army, so they decided to switch sides and became martyrs here.

“They were hung as deserters. I never knew about this story before I came, but it seems people in Mexico know about it, so when bring up that you’re Irish there is a real warmth.

“When I went to the monument, it was the Day of the Dead, so there were flowers and decorations. The monument had been decorated with a big Erin Go Bragh flag too.

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“A man was walking by and noticed I was there. He asked was I Irish, I said I was, and he couldn’t stop thanking me for all we had done.

“I would say 60 to 70% of people I talk to here have that reference [to San Patricio] to fall back on about Ireland.”

It’s why, when it came to discussing possible names for their new GAA club over some beers and tacos with co-founder Pierce O’Driscoll from Cork, there was only one to consider.

“Los San Patricios,” Vaughan says.

In a city that chew you up and spit you out, Los San Patricios has provided a form of sanctuary. Those involved all seem to have been in search for the same thing, a place to feel comfortable and somewhere to feel connected.

The women’s team in the club is the perfect case in point, made up of 80% locals who have become captivated by the enjoyment of the game but, most of all, the depth of feeling within a community.

“It’s part of me,” Karla de los Santos says.

“I was looking for friends. All of the club are part of my life. It means a lot. Irish people and Mexican people are similar. Playing and having fun are the most beautiful experiences.

“Tania is incredible. She pushes us to be better for friendship and for the club. She is our support and the person we go to when we have questions and suggestions. She is an amazing friend and amazing captain.”

Tania Colchado might just have one of the best GAA nicknames going. “Capitania,” she says, beaming.

Like Karla, Tania was looking to get involved with a soccer team when she happened upon Los San Patricios.

“I never ever heard about Gaelic football, I started playing three years ago and now it’s part of my community,” she says.

Tania is now fully immersed and from a point three years ago of never even knowing anything about the sport her days now can be taken up with administration work as well as searching for pitches to train.

The club rent pitches that become available in different parts of the city, which can prove problematic for a very simple cultural reason. “Mexican time,” Tania says, smiling.

“It is a concept. All the people think we can arrive in 10 minutes no matter where you are… it isn’t real, because we have a lot of traffic. But in our minds we are like ‘OK, we will be there’. We will arrive 15 minutes later but it’s Mexican time, so we are on time.”

Tola Ní Shúilleabháin and her sister Caoimhe are the only two Irish-born players on the women’s team. They are from Clonakilty and moved to Belgium as kids, so the club has given them a chance to re-connect with a part of home that had been left behind.

“I associate Gaelic football with the likes of Karla and Tania, they’re the women I see playing football,” Tola says.

Los San Patricios are growing stronger and the men’s team recently enjoyed a tournament victory in San Diego. While their jersey is inspired by Mexico’s kit from USA 94, with an added Aztec pattern, and is popular for O’Neill’s, they still need to keep money coming in with additional raffles and quizzes. Grants from the US Gaelic Athletic Association and the GAA’s Global Games Development Fund (funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and GAA headquarters at Croke Park) also help.

Carlos Hidalgo is a lawyer from Mexico City and he is more a newcomer compared to some of the others sitting around the table with The 42, drinking beers and sharing food at Tacos La Chula in the Roma Sur district.

He says that before being introduced to the club just over a year ago, he associated Ireland with rugby and beer. “That was my perception, I was really, really wrong.

“Something that really amazes me about this sport and Irish friends is the love for the sport and the traditions. It’s contagious. The dedication, all the effort, it’s getting serious in Mexico… Some bad things are contagious but some good things are contagious too.”

You don’t need to tell Johnny Vaughan that