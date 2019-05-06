Meyer signs Stade extension as owner promises €100 million investment

HEYNEKE MEYER HAS signed a contract extension with Stade Francais until the end of the 2020-21 Top 14 season, with the option of a further year.

The former South Africa coach was appointed as sporting director and head coach of the Paris club last March.

Stade then brought in Fabrice Landreau as sporting director in January to enable Meyer to focus on coaching.

Meyer’s initial deal was due to expire in June 2020, but Stade on Monday announced that he will stay on for at least a further year.

A 27-23 derby victory at Racing 92 on Sunday kept Meyer’s side firmly in the hunt for a play-off place with two matches of the regular season to play.

Meanwhile, the club’s owner, Hans-Peter Wild, has said he is planning on investing €100 million in the under-performing Top 14 giants over the next half a decade.

Billionaire Wild, whose wealth comes after he inherited a food and drinks company, took over the Parisian club in May 2017.

However, the side are yet to reach the end of season play-offs under his ownership despite signing international stars like Nicholas Sanchez and Gael Fickou.

“I think I’m going to put in another €100 million for the next five years,” he told broadcaster Canal+ before Sunday’s victory at Racing.

German Wild, 77, also fired a warning to members of Meyer’s squad.

“There are some who aren’t playing and there are good reasons why they don’t play, if they don’t like what the coach does then go and find another team,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable that people complain in public to the press. It’s an expensive professional sport and they have to behave professionally, they have to learn that.”

