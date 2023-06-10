Advertisement
# Ulster Says Yes
Derry and Monaghan win through to minor semi-finals
Ulster pair advance as Mayo and Galway exit at the quarter-final stage.
43 minutes ago

DERRY SCORED AN emphatic 1-13 to 0-4 win over Galway at Carrick on Shannon to book their spot in the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals. 

A thunderous strike for a goal by Eamon Young sent Derry on their way, putting them 1-3 to 0-1 ahead after 14 minutes. 

Derry were in control for the majority of the opening half and lead by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break. 

Galway lost Ross Coen to a black card in the second half while the likes of Cahair Spiers, Ger Dillon and substitute Dara McGuckin added scores as Derry ran out comfortable winners. 

In the day’s other quarter-final at Carrick on Shannon, Monaghan got the better of Mayo, winning out by 1-15 to 1-8. 

The Connacht champions trailed for nearly all of the game, with Monahghan five points ahead at half-time, 1-9 to 1-4. Conor Jones goalled for Monaghan while Josh Carey found the net for Mayo.   

Mayo were kept out of reach in the second half, with a disciplined Monaghan showing underpinned by the likes of Tommy Mallen, Matthew Finn and Mac McGinnity. 

Mayo’s James Lavelle was sent off in the 53rd minute, as Monaghan closed the game out.

The beaten Ulster finalists now face Kerry in the semi-final, while Derry take on Dublin. 

 

  

