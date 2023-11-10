Advertisement
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo Dennehy was at Nottingham Forest from 1973-75.
Miah Dennehy

Former Republic of Ireland international Miah Dennehy dies aged 73

Cork Hibs winger was the first man to score a hat-trick in the FAI Cup final.
11 minutes ago

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Miah Dennehy has died at the age of 73.

Dennehy is best remembered as the first man to score a hat-trick in the FAI Cup final as he propelled Cork Hibernians to victory over Waterford United in the 1972 decider.

His career in English football included two-and-a-half seasons with Nottingham Forest in the Second Division, as well as with Walsall and Bristol Rovers before he returned to the League of Ireland in the 1980s.

He won 11 senior international caps for Ireland, scoring two goals.

“All at the League of Ireland and the FAI are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Leeside legend Miah Dennehy, hat-trick scorer for Cork Hibs in their 1972 FAI Cup final win over Waterford and capped 11 times by Ireland,” the League of Ireland said on X.

“Miah’s memory will be celebrated ahead of the Cork City v Waterford Play-Off Final tonight at Tallaght Stadium.”

