Ala'alatoa banned for 3 weeks following Champions Cup final red card

LEINSTER PROP MICHAEL Ala’alatoa has been handed a three week suspension following his red card in last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

Ala’alatoa was sent off by referee Jaco Peyper in the 78th minute for charging into a ruck in a dangerous manner and making contact with the head area of La Rochelle’s George Henri-Colombe, in contravention of Law 9.20(a).

Under World Rugby’s sanction for foul play, Law 9.20(a) carries the following sancton entry points – low end: two weeks, mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10-52 weeks.

On Wednesday, an independent disciplinary committee studied video imagery of the incident and heard evidence from Ala’alatoa, who accepted the red card decision.

The committee upheld the red card decision and then determined the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions, and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

As the player has a clear disciplinary record and due to his acceptance of the red card, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

Ala’alatoa is suspended for Samoa’s fixtures against Japan on 22 July, Fiji on 29 July and against Tonga on 5 August.

He is free to play on Monday 7 August, and if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday 31 July.

Both Ala’alatoa and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

