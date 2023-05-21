Advertisement
# Slam Dunk
Magical scenes as club pro Michael Block hits hole-in-one at US PGA Championship
The PGA Tour Pro produced the moment of the tournament at Oak Hill.
PGA CLUB PROFESSIONAL Michael Block has been one of the best stories of this year’s PGA Championship, and he produced an unforgettable moment at the par-three 15th hole by dunking the ball right in the hole from the tee. 

When the crowd around the green went wild, Block turned to playing partner Rory McIlroy and asked, “Rory, did it go in?” 

“Straight in the hole!”, replied a beaming McIlroy.

47-year-old Block said he fulfilled his last remaining ambition in making the cut at Oak Hill this week, and is playing alongside McIlroy having finished the third round in a tie for eighth place. 

Block is the club pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, offering lessons from $125. 

Gavin Cooney
