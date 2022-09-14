Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Connacht head coach Michael Bradley takes over at UCC

The vastly-experienced Cork native will be joined by fellow ex-Ireland internationals Ken O’Connell and Paul McCarthy, plus former Munster out-half Scott Deasy.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,943 Views 2 Comments
Bradley most recently coached Zebre.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MICHAEL BRADLEY HAS been appointed head coach of UCC. 

In a major coup for the All-Ireland League club, the vastly-experienced Cork native will take over ahead of the new season, which starts next month. 

Bradley earned 40 caps for Ireland – lining out for Cork Constitution and Munster – before moving into coaching in the early 2000s. 

The 59-year-old has had spells in charge of Connacht, Edinburgh and, most recently, Zebre. 

In 2020/21, he won the Pro14 Coaches’ Coach of the Year award for his work with the Italian side.

Bradley will be joined at the Mardyke by a top-class coaching team that features fellow ex-Ireland internationals Ken O’Connell and Paul McCarthy, as well former Munster out-half Scott Deasy.

UCC, who were relegated from the AIL Men’s Division 1A last season, will begin their Division 1B campaign away to Malone on Saturday, 1 October.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with UCC Rugby,” said Bradley. “It is exciting and challenging to work with some of the most talented young rugby players at this critical juncture in their career.

University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena have fully supported the UCC Rugby project. Our vision is to play exciting, winning rugby and to make the Mardyke venue an excellent match day experience for all who come to support our teams.”

Morgan Buckley, Head of UCC Sport, added: “In this, the 150th anniversary year of the founding of UCC RFC, I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to campus.

“Michael is a world class coach who will add to the storied history of UCC RFC. I wish Michael, Scott, Ken, and Paul every success this season.”

