Ex-Ireland player Bradley commits to Italian side Zebre for two more years

FORMER IRELAND AND Munster player Michael Bradley has committed his future to Italian side Zebre by signing on until the end of the 2022 campaign as head coach.

Bradley was first appointed in July 2017 and has now extended his contract for another two seasons.

🗞️Zebre’s head coach Michael Bradley -former @Munsterrugby🦌 and @IrishRugby🇮🇪 No. 9- commits until 2022



🎙️"I'm very happy to give continuity to the project started with Zebre #Rugby🦓 three years ago! It's a great honor to coach this team and building on the work already done” pic.twitter.com/mLV4khzyDX — Zebre Rugby Club 🦓 (@ZebreRugby) January 29, 2020

🎙️“There have been some difficulties, but we are confident to move in the right direction: @ZebreRugby 🦓 is a reality that players, coaches and managers will increasingly want to be part of for the quality of #rugby and for the positivity of the environment!” — Zebre Rugby Club 🦓 (@ZebreRugby) January 29, 2020 Source: Zebre Rugby Club 🦓 /Twitter

He departed his role as defence coach with Georgia to take up the role at the time and had previously been at the helm of Edinburgh.

Before that Bradley coached Connacht between 2003 and 2010 while during his playing career the scrum-half won 40 caps for Ireland.

Zebre are currently sixth in Conference A of the Gunness Pro14 with just two wins from their ten games played so far.

