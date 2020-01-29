This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland player Bradley commits to Italian side Zebre for two more years

The former Connacht coach has been at the helm of Zebre since July 2017.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 1:54 PM
Zebre coach Michael Bradley
Image: Alex James/INPHO
Image: Alex James/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND AND Munster player Michael Bradley has committed his future to Italian side Zebre by signing on until the end of the 2022 campaign as head coach.

Bradley was first appointed in July 2017 and has now extended his contract for another two seasons. 

He departed his role as defence coach with Georgia to take up the role at the time and had previously been at the helm of Edinburgh.

Before that Bradley coached Connacht between 2003 and 2010 while during his playing career the scrum-half won 40 caps for Ireland.

Zebre are currently sixth in Conference A of the Gunness Pro14 with just two wins from their ten games played so far.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

