Thursday 2 December 2021
Carrick to leave Man Utd after spell as caretaker manager

Carrick joined the first team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By AFP Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 10:47 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MICHAEL CARRICK HAS announced he will leave Manchester United after three games as caretaker manager.

The former midfielder steadied the ship for the Red Devils after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, taking four points from two Premier League games against Arsenal and Chelsea as well as progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Carrick was part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff and had been criticised by former United midfielders Paul Scholes and Roy Keane for remaining at the club following the Norwegian’s dismissal.

The club’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick watched Thursday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal from the stands at Old Trafford and will formally take over on Friday.

“When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team,” Carrick said in a statement posted on the United website.

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club.

“I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.”

Carrick played 464 games for the United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, Europa League and the Club World Cup.

He joined the first team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under both Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

 © – AFP, 2021

