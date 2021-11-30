Membership : Access or Sign Up
Carrick to lead Man Utd against Arsenal as Rangnick awaits visa

Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday, but his work visa is yet to be finalised.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM
Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED CARETAKER boss Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Thursday’s Premier League against Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

United announced Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager on Monday, but his work visa is yet to be finalised.

Following the departure of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick took charge of the Champions League win away to Villarreal as well as Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick, 63, is joining United form from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

The German is set to take over from Carrick until the end of the season, when he will then move into a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.

A Manchester United statement on Tuesday read: “Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm.

“Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club.”

Following the match with Arsenal, United host Crystal Palace on Sunday, by which time Rangnick could be in the dugout.

United are then scheduled to play their final Champions League group fixture against Swiss club Young Boys on December 8, but that game could be switched to a neutral venue given the new travel restrictions in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Following confirmation of his appointment, Rangnick vowed to get the best out United’s squad during his short tenure.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” he told the club’s website.

“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

