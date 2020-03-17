Former Dublin hurler warns of Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for virus

FORMER DUBLIN HURLER Michael Carton has warned of the symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus after testing positive for the virus.

“Don’t just be looking for a cough,” Carton tweeted this morning, revealing that he received a diagnosis on Saturday after showing symptoms of headaches, chills and a fever. His condition is currently improving.

“So I had been self isolating for a few days with flu like symptoms, got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday,” Carton wrote on Twitter from hospital this morning.

“A few things I’ve learned: 1. It’s very tough self isolating wen [sic] you’re feeling really sick, texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help.

“2. The symptoms I had were a headache, chills and fever no respiratory problems so don’t just be looking for a cough. 3. I’m in hospital since Saturday, the care was very poor at the start, felt I was just left to my own devices really and not getting better.

“The care has improved over the last day or so, feel a little better today so hopefully keep improving now!”

Carton, who works as a fireman, was a central part of the Dublin hurling side that Anthony Daly led to the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in 2014.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed on Sunday that a firefighter had contracted coronavirus.

Many Gaelic games players and medical professionals, including Jack McCaffrey, Noelle Healy, Caitriona Cormican and Grace Walsh have posted videos on social media imploring people to heed measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

