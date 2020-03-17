This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Dublin hurler warns of Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for virus

Michael Carton has shared his personal experience with coronavirus on Twitter.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 11:59 AM
38 minutes ago 2,895 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5048956
Ex-Dublin hurler Michael Carton.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Ex-Dublin hurler Michael Carton.
Ex-Dublin hurler Michael Carton.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FORMER DUBLIN HURLER Michael Carton has warned of the symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus after testing positive for the virus.

“Don’t just be looking for a cough,” Carton tweeted this morning, revealing that he received a diagnosis on Saturday after showing symptoms of headaches, chills and a fever. His condition is currently improving.

“So I had been self isolating for a few days with flu like symptoms, got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 Saturday,” Carton wrote on Twitter from hospital this morning.

“A few things I’ve learned: 1. It’s very tough self isolating wen [sic] you’re feeling really sick, texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help.

“2. The symptoms I had were a headache, chills and fever no respiratory problems so don’t just be looking for a cough. 3. I’m in hospital since Saturday, the care was very poor at the start, felt I was just left to my own devices really and not getting better.

“The care has improved over the last day or so, feel a little better today so hopefully keep improving now!”

Carton, who works as a fireman, was a central part of the Dublin hurling side that Anthony Daly led to the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in 2014. 

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed on Sunday that a firefighter had contracted coronavirus.

Many Gaelic games players and medical professionals, including Jack McCaffrey, Noelle Healy, Caitriona Cormican and Grace Walsh have posted videos on social media imploring people to heed measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie