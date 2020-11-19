Michael Cheika appointed Lebanon head coach for Rugby League World Cup

Michael Cheika during his time in charge of the Wallabies.

Michael Cheika during his time in charge of the Wallabies.

FORMER LEINSTER RUGBY union coach Michael Cheika, currently working with Argentina, will switch codes to take charge of the Lebanon rugby league team for the World Cup next year, the Lebanese federation announced today.

“I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity to represent Lebanon on the world stage at the Rugby League World Cup in 2021,” said Cheika, born in Australia to Lebanese immigrants.

“I am looking forward to the Lebanese diaspora coming together with those in Lebanon to make everyone in the country and around the world very proud of their team – and we can give them plenty to cheer about.”

Cheika coached Australia at two union World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.

The Lebanese federation said Cheika’s contract involved him “leading on training programmes for players based in Lebanon and implementing performance programmes with at least six local players guaranteed spots in the Cedars’ World Cup squad”.

Lebanon are in Group C of the 2021 World Cup to be held in England, and will face New Zealand, Ireland and Jamaica in pool play.

© – AFP, 2020