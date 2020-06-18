This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 18 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Wallabies coach Cheika hits out at World Cup criticism

Michael Cheika quit in October after Australia’s quarter-final exit against England.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 9:43 AM
53 minutes ago 869 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5126343
Michael Cheika before the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Image: David Davies
Michael Cheika before the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Michael Cheika before the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Image: David Davies

FORMER AUSTRALIA COACH Michael Cheika has blasted outgoing Wallabies selector Michael O’Connor as “not qualified to be commenting” after he claimed their dire 2019 World Cup was “always going to end in tears”.

Cheika quit in October after Australia’s humiliating quarter-final exit against England, drawing the curtain on a five-year reign that started strongly but ended in criticism.

He has remained largely silent since, but spoke out after O’Connor told the Sydney Morning Herald this week team meetings were “awkward” and Cheika’s strategy confusing.

“Being a selector for Australia is a prestigious position,” Cheika, now a consultant with rugby league side Sydney Roosters, told the Rugby Australia website late Wednesday.

“I think it shows the disregard for it when that person’s talking like that about stuff that’s close to the team and is not really qualified to make those comments,” added the former Leinster coach.

O’Connor — part of a three-man selection panel with Cheika and rugby director Scott Johnson — claimed some players “quietly” told him they had reservations about the team’s strategy “but they weren’t strong enough to go to the coach and say ‘hey listen, we disagree’.”

He added that he was “disturbed” at the poor results he was witnessing at training.

“When you look back on it: what was it?” O’Connor, who played both rugby league and union for Australia, said of Cheika’s World Cup gameplan.

“That new attacking style he was going to bring to the Wallabies, it was so secretive … I don’t know. It was almost like a scam.”

He added: “It was always going to end in tears.”

Cheika’s tenure was marked by a successful 2015 World Cup campaign in which Australia reached the final, losing to the All Blacks. 

But the final 18 months were much tougher and he admits he barely had a relationship with the Rugby Australia hierarchy.

“At a certain point sometimes where the line is crossed on what the truth is you have to stand up and say, ‘This is not right and that person shouldn’t be talking like that’,” he said of O’Connor’s criticism.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie