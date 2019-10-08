This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Cheika rings changes in Australia side for Georgia clash with captain rested

Australia are eyeing up a World Cup quarter-final against England or France.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 2:43 PM
21 minutes ago 338 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4842397
Australia coach Michael Cheika.
Image: Aaron Favila
Australia coach Michael Cheika.
Australia coach Michael Cheika.
Image: Aaron Favila

AUSTRALIA COACH MICHAEL Cheika has made wholesale changes to his side to face Georgia on Friday, resting captain Michael Hooper as he eyes a World Cup quarter-final against England or France.

Cheika on Monday made 10 personnel changes to his starting line-up for the Pool D clash in Shizuoka, with Jack Dempsey, Nic White, Matt To’omua and Kurtley Beale keeping their places and teenage sensation Jordan Petaia switched to the right wing.

After breaking up partners-in-crime Hooper and David Pocock from the start again for a “Pooper”-lite back row and making a host of other tweaks, Cheika dismissed fears that wrapping players in cotton wool could have a destabilising effect.

“One of the things that’s pretty clear with this team over the years is that we’ve been able to build a fair bit of depth,” said Cheika, who named Pocock as Wallabies skipper in the absence of Hooper.

“Different teams have different ideas but keeping players competing for spots is working for us,” he added.

“We’ve got the most-capped team here but part of the plan is to keep that competition and keep guys in the hunt. There’s no excuses — we’ve just got to concentrate more and take our opportunities.”

The hulking Petaia, Australia’s youngest ever World Cup player at 19, impressed against Uruguay, crashing over for one try and creating another.

Cheika also moved To’omua from inside centre to fly-half, where he will link up with scrum-half Nic White for the first time, making it the 11th half-back pairing used by Australia since the 2015 World Cup.

- Truth or perception -
“Consistency is probably something that’s eluded us over the last few years,” admitted Cheika, ahead of his country’s first-ever Test against Georgia.

“But I still believe we can get better. The competition (for places) is sparking the players to want to do better. You see that really well between the half-backs.”

Australia — who captured the second of their two world titles in 1999 — beat Fiji 39-21 in their opening fixture before losing 29-25 to Wales and thrashing Uruguay 45-10.

Number eight Isi Naisarani tipped his motherland Fiji to upset Wales on Wednesday and hand Australia back the initiative in Pool D, smiling: “I’m confident they can beat Wales and will make Fiji proud tomorrow!”

Up front, prop Sekope Kepu becomes only the sixth player to win 110 caps for Australia, who have been working on avoiding high tackles after coming under scrutiny in their first two games.

“One of the huge things that’s hurt us is penalties snuffing out our momentum,” said Cheika, who, already seething over a three-match ban on winger Reece Hodge after Australia’s win over Fiji, raged against the World Cup refereeing following defeat by Wales.

“We’ve got to go there targeting zero in that area.”

Asked about the World Cup’s crackdown on high tackles, Cheika added: “No matter how you see the pictures, the penalties are real. Whether truth or perception, we are getting the arm raised against us and getting players sent to the bench. It’s a reality — we’ve got to deal with it.”

Australia (v Georgia):

15. Kurtley Beale
14. Jordan Petaia
13. James O’Connor
12. Samu Kerevi
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Matt To’omua
9. Nic White

1. Scott Sio
2. Tolu Latu
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Rory Arnold
6. Jack Dempsey
7. David Pocock (captain)
8. Isi Naisarani

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese
17. James Slipper
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Adam Coleman
20. Michael Hooper
21. Will Genia
22. Christian Lealiifano
23. Dane Haylett-Petty

© – AFP 2019  

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland's play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

