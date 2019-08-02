This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mick Conlan ripped and ready as he weighs in for outdoor headliner in Belfast

He squares off with Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park tomorrow night, live on BT Sport.

By Gavan Casey Friday 2 Aug 2019, 5:50 PM
52 minutes ago 2,376 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4751443

HEADLINER AND HOMECOMING act Michael Conlan [11-0, 6KOs] tipped the scales four tenths of a pound under the featherweight limit as he weighed in for his Féile clash with Diego Alberto Ruiz in a specially designed, 10,000-seat outdoor arena at Falls Park.

Conlan, who grew up nearby and faces the Argentinian in Saturday’s main event (BT Sport/ESPN+), was significantly heavier than Ruiz (124.8) but looked far more chiseled than he has at his weigh-ins for recent bouts.

Victory for the 27-year-old over the 21-2(10KOs) South American will edge him closer to world-title contention, with the Falls Road feather already ranked fifth by the WBO, sixth by the WBA, and 12th by the IBF.

To a raucous atmosphere, Conlan and Ruiz faced off and exchanged words, but through smiles, before exiting stage left ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown.

Ahead of the chief support bout, another hometown hero in Paddy Gallagher [16-5, 10KOs] was bang on the 147-pound limit for his British and Commonwealth title showdown with Chris Jenkins of Wales [21-3-2, 8KOs].

Gallagher, in career-best shape, was six tenths of a pound heavier than the champion from Swansea.

EA-brd4U4AEPHM1 Challenger Paddy Gallagher (L) and champion Chris Jenkins. Source: Top Rank Boxing

Popular Dublin middleweight Luke Keeler [16-2-1, 5KOs] came in at 161.1 for his non-title but career-biggest bout with American Luis Arias [18-1-1, 9KOs], who was just over a third of a pound heavier.

In an all-Irish clash at super-middleweight, Steve Collins Jr [14-2-1, 4KOs] — who began his career at cruiserweight — emulated his former world-champion father in making the 168-pound limit for the first time ahead of his domestic dust-up with Belfast’s Padraig McCrory [8-0, 3KOs]. Both men weighed 167.1lbs.

Former Irish amateur standout Sean McComb [7-0, 4KOs] stepped off at 142 ahead of his clash with the concrete Frenchman Renald Garrido [24-24, 3KOs -- no stoppage defeats]. Garrido was a pound heavier for their non-title bout.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

