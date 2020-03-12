This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conlan's St Patrick's Day fight at Madison Square Garden to take place behind closed doors

The traditional sea of green will be absent this time around when the former Irish Olympic star fights at MSG on St Patrick’s Day.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 5:43 PM
16 minutes ago 236 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044332
Conlan in action at MSG.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Conlan in action at MSG.
Conlan in action at MSG.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

MICHAEL CONLAN’S ANNUAL St Patrick’s Day outing will be a quieter affair in 2020 after his promotional company, Top Rank, confirmed spectators won’t be able to attend the event at Madison Square Garden due to coronavirus fears.

The Garden’s Hulu Theater is typically a sea of green for Conlan’s Paddy’s Day scraps, 5,000 fans consisting mostly of Irish emigrants and travelling support from this island wedged into the basement arena on New York’s Pennsylvania Plaza.

However, they will have to watch on ESPN or eir Sport next Tuesday after the headliner between former amateur world champion Conlan [13-0, 7KOs] and Colombia’s Belmar Preciado [20-2-1, 13KOs], as well as its undercard, were moved behind closed doors.

Shakur Stevenson’s world-title defence at the same venue on Saturday will also take place without any fans in attendance.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and the fight participants, Top Rank announced today that the March 14 and March 17 events at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators,” said a statement from Conlan and Stevenson’s promoters.

“The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members, and credentialed media. Both events will still be shown live on their respective ESPN platforms.

“As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its venue partners and will make a determination in due course.

“Full refunds for tickets purchased for the March 14 and March 17 events will be available at the point of purchase.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie