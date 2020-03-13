This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day fight postponed

Top Rank Boxing has decided to postpone two scheduled events at Madison Square Garden over the coming days.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Mar 2020, 7:52 AM
https://the42.ie/5044758
American Shakur Stevenson
Image: Steven Ryan
American Shakur Stevenson
American Shakur Stevenson
Image: Steven Ryan

MICHAEL CONLAN’S ST Patrick’s Day bout against Colombia’s Belmar Preciado at Madison Square Garden has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

His promotional company Top Rank said yesterday that the fight was moving behind closed doors but now the decision has been made to postpone it.

Shakur Stevenson’s world-title defence against Miguel Marriaga at the same venue on Saturday has also been postponed.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted numerous sporting events around the world.

The undefeated Stevenson was due to defend his WBO featherweight title against Marriaga on Saturday, while Tuesday’s headline event was set to be Irishman Conlan’s bout.

“After close consultation with the New York State Athletic Commission, it has been determined that Saturday’s and Tuesday’s events cannot proceed in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis,” a Top Rank statement read.

“Top Rank will work with the commission to reschedule the events as soon as it is safe for all involved.

“The health and safety of the fighters and their teams, and everyone involved in the promotion of these events, necessitated taking this step.

“We thank everyone for their understanding, and we will continue to work with our broadcast/venue partners and state and local officials to decide when the time is right to return.”

