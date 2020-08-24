'We haven't been involved at all' - MacAuley insists Dublin not back training

MATTERS AT A local level with Ballyboden consume the football focus of Michael Darragh MacAuley has rejected any suggestions he and his Dublin team-mates have returned to collective preparations for the 2020 championship.

The All-Ireland winning midfielder insists it is club rather than county which commands his attention at the moment.

Inter-county senior teams are permitted to return to training on 14 September ahead of the mid-October green light for the league resumption. Reigning champions Ballyboden are facing into a Dublin senior quarter-final tie this weekend.

“We’re not. We haven’t been involved at all, to be honest. Lads doing their own bits but we’re actually not involved. Everyone thinks we are training 24/7. We have secret underground layers that we meet up for kickarounds. No gossip. Or else if they are doing it, I am not getting told about it anyway.

“There was a while there during March-April, it was very hard to see us playing any ball again. I suppose to be kicking ball, what we’re doing at the moment, spectators or not, it is enjoyable. I went out to play a dead rubber game against Whitheall Colmcille last week and just went out to enjoy the game because I didn’t know when my next one was going to be. You just don’t know to be honest with you.”

When Dublin do assemble again, there will be a new addition to their coaching ticket in Brian O’Regan, a Ballyboden figure that MacAuley is well acquainted with.

“Brian is great. I would have played with Brian a long time ago. He has gone and managed me a number of times at this stage. I think he has really earned this opportunity because he has pretty much coached every team in the club.

“He has won championships with the women, with the hurlers, with ourselves. So, he is definitely not getting drafted in from nowhere. He is someone who has improved as a coach no end, to be honest.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He has really upped his game. He 100% deserves a shot at Dublin. It is great to see him get the opportunity. He is hugely organised and he is going to bring a fresh voice and a new set of eyes to the whole thing will be nice.”

***************

Michael Darragh MacAuley will be featuring in AIB’s ‘The Toughest Summer’, the 50-minute documentary which will air on RTÉ One on Tuesday 25 August at 10.10pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!