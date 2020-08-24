This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We haven't been involved at all' - MacAuley insists Dublin not back training

Ballyboden St-Enda’s is the main focus for the Dublin All-Ireland winning midfielder.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Aug 2020, 2:56 PM
41 minutes ago 889 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5184513
Dublin's Michael Darragh MacAuley
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dublin's Michael Darragh MacAuley
Dublin's Michael Darragh MacAuley
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MATTERS AT A local level with Ballyboden consume the football focus of Michael Darragh MacAuley has rejected any suggestions he and his Dublin team-mates have returned to collective preparations for the 2020 championship.

The All-Ireland winning midfielder insists it is club rather than county which commands his attention at the moment.

Inter-county senior teams are permitted to return to training on 14 September ahead of the mid-October green light for the league resumption. Reigning champions Ballyboden are facing into a Dublin senior quarter-final tie this weekend.

“We’re not. We haven’t been involved at all, to be honest. Lads doing their own bits but we’re actually not involved. Everyone thinks we are training 24/7. We have secret underground layers that we meet up for kickarounds. No gossip. Or else if they are doing it, I am not getting told about it anyway.

“There was a while there during March-April, it was very hard to see us playing any ball again. I suppose to be kicking ball, what we’re doing at the moment, spectators or not, it is enjoyable. I went out to play a dead rubber game against Whitheall Colmcille last week and just went out to enjoy the game because I didn’t know when my next one was going to be. You just don’t know to be honest with you.”

When Dublin do assemble again, there will be a new addition to their coaching ticket in Brian O’Regan, a Ballyboden figure that MacAuley is well acquainted with.

“Brian is great. I would have played with Brian a long time ago. He has gone and managed me a number of times at this stage. I think he has really earned this opportunity because he has pretty much coached every team in the club.

“He has won championships with the women, with the hurlers, with ourselves. So, he is definitely not getting drafted in from nowhere. He is someone who has improved as a coach no end, to be honest.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He has really upped his game. He 100% deserves a shot at Dublin. It is great to see him get the opportunity. He is hugely organised and he is going to bring a fresh voice and a new set of eyes to the whole thing will be nice.”

MDMA

***************

Michael Darragh MacAuley will be featuring in AIB’s ‘The Toughest Summer’, the 50-minute documentary which will air on RTÉ One on Tuesday 25 August at 10.10pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie