Thursday 21 January 2021
Michael Darragh Macauley brings curtain down on superb Dublin career

The midfielder won eight All-Irelands in a decade of glory with the Dubs.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 9:37 AM
MICHAEL DARRAGH MACAULEY has announced his retirement from inter-county football, bringing an end to a decade of glittering success.

michael-dara-macauley Macauley helped Dublin win eight All-Irelands. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The 34-year-old used his Twitter account to confirm his departure, writing Sin é uaimse. Míle buíochas ó chroí.

The midfielder came onto the scene in 2009, but didn’t make his championship debut until a year later, when he appeared as a sub in a win over Wexford.

After Meath hammered five goals past Dublin, Macauley then became part of Pat Gilroy’s new-look side and by the end of that year he was a regular, as Dublin recovered to reach the All-Ireland semis.

A year later he won the first of his eight All-Ireland medals but his peak year came in 2013, when he was named footballer of the year.

In addition to his success with the Dubs, Macauley also helped his club, Ballyboden St Enda’s, win three county championships, two Leinster titles and the 2016 All-Ireland club title. He walks away with every honour in the game on his CV, including two All Stars in 2011 and 2013.

