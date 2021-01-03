Dundalk star Duffy signs new contract ahead of 2021 campaign

DUNDALK STAR MICHAEL Duffy has signed a new contract with the Lilywhites, making him the club’s fifth player to pen a new deal ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The 26-year-old Duffy joins David McMillan, Daniel Kelly, Sean Murray and Cameron Dummigan, who all committed their future to Dundalk over the Christmas period.

Duffy has been instrumental in the club’s success over the past four seasons, winning two SSE Airtricity League titles since his arrival from Celtic in 2017.

He has also won two FAI Cups, two League Cups, the FAI President’s Cup and the Unite The Union Champions Cup.

Duffy was named as PFAI Player of the Year in 2018, and was a key part of Dundalk’s progression to the UEFA Europa League group stages in 2020.

“I’m delighted it’s done and I’d like to thank MLS Management for getting it over the line,” said Duffy, who would have been named in the Republic of Ireland national squad last November but for red tape.

“I can look forward to the season ahead now. It was a big decision but I think I’ve made the right choice staying with Dundalk and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“We finished 2020 on a high by winning the FAI Cup and that was a big factor in my decision. There were a few months last year when things weren’t good at Oriel Park but some of my best memories from being at the club came from the way we finished the season and that’s what I want again.”

Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton added:

“I have known Michael for some time and I have always been well aware of his qualities so retaining his services was one of my top priorities when I arrived at Dundalk and I’m delighted that he has signed for next season.

“I’d like to thank the board of directors, club chairman Bill Hulsizer – who pushed it over the line – and Michael’s agent, Liam Nelis for getting the deal done. It’s great news for our supporters – and there’s more to come.”