Michael Edwards returns to lead Liverpool's post-Klopp era

FORMER SPORTING DIRECTOR Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool to lead the club into the post-Jurgen Klopp era, according to multiple reports in the UK.

Edwards spent 10 successful years at the club from 2012, rising to position as sporting director and building a squad which won every major trophy under Klopp.

He oversaw stunning success in the transfer market, which included the purchase of Philippe Coutinho for £8.5 million and his sale for £142 million, which then funded the transformative signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Ibrahima Konate were all signed during Edwards’ tenure.

He left Liverpool in 2022, and has reportedly turned down offers at other clubs in that time, including Chelsea. Manchester United were also rumoured to be interested in recruiting Edwards.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group repeatedly tried to bring Edwards back to the club, and those efforts have now been successful. Edwards returns in a broader and higher-ranking position, titled head of football operations.

His first job is to recruit a new sporting director, expected to be Richard Hughes, who is serving out his notice period at Bournemouth. Edwards’ successor as sporting director, Julian Ward, left after only a year in the job. German Jorg Schmadtke performed the role on an interim basis last summer.

Attention will then turn to appointing Klopp’s successor, with Xabi Alonso the leading contender. Alonso is also courted by Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel leaving at the end of the season.