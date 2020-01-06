This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Worcester lock Fatialofa 'stable' in London hospital after suffering neck injury

The New Zealander’s wife and club offered an update last night.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 2:14 PM
Michael Fatialofa is taken off by stretcher
Michael Fatialofa is taken off by stretcher
Michael Fatialofa is taken off by stretcher

NEW ZEALANDER MICHAEL Fatialofa spent a second night in a London hospital on Sunday after suffering a neck injury playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens, with his wife saying he is “stable in intensive care.”

The former Hurricanes lock came off the bench in the 50th minute of Worcester’s 62-5 defeat in the Premiership, and he suffered the injury almost immediately.

It led to a stoppage of around 15 minutes at Allianz Park to allow Fatialofa to be treated, before he was taken away on a stretcher and transported to hospital.

Fatialofa’s wife, Tatiana, posted an update on his condition to her Instagram account on Sunday night. It reads:

“Haven’t had the chance to reply to a single person yet but @michaelfats is overwhelmed (in the best way) by all the prayers and support – it’s truly helping keep his spirits high, just so thankful honestly for the outpouring of love!

We can tangibly feel the presence of God enveloping us in this horrible situation and have such trust that he is good through it all.

“Update wise: Michael is stable in intensive care right now.

“Please keep praying for any improvements.”

His club, Worcester, added in a statement, also released last night: “Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington where his condition continues to be assessed.

“We will provide a further update on Michael’s condition when we have one. On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern.”

A short statement from the All Blacks said the thoughts of those involved with the New Zealand national team were with Fatialofa.

“It is a massive concern and I’m worried about it,” Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said after the incident on Saturday. “The medics have taken all precautions and done everything possible.”

Northampton and England back row Tom Wood expressed his worry, writing on Twitter: “Just hearing the news of Michael Fatialofa neck injury. Scary stuff. My thoughts are with him and his family right now. Really hoping it’s not as bad as it sounds and that he improves soon.”

Saracens’ Brad Barritt, who scored an early try in his team’s convincing win, wrote on Saturday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael Fatialofa of @WorcsWarriors wishing you a swift and full recovery.”

