Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Ballyhale sweating on fitness of former Hurler of the Year ahead of All-Ireland club final

Michael Fennelly picked up a knee injury in the semi-final victory against Ballygunner.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago
Michael Fennelly lifts the Leinster title.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Michael Fennelly lifts the Leinster title.
Michael Fennelly lifts the Leinster title.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS CENTRE-back Michael Fennelly is battling a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland club hurling final against St Thomas’.

The Kilkenny People reports that Fennelly hurt his knee in the semi-final win over Ballygunner last month and now faces a race to recover in time for the St Patrick’s Day decider.

As Ballyhale bid for their seventh Tommy Moore Cup, the injury has restricted Fennelly’s training in the build-up to the game against the Galway champions.

Manager Henry Shefflin is hopeful Fennelly will recover in time for the clash.

“Michael is a warrior, a key man for us,” Shefflin said.

“Michael has been in situations like this before, and he has worked his way through them. We are hopeful he will be ready for action.”

The 34-year-old retired from inter-county duty in 2017 due to persistent knee and back issues. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Fennelly had a remarkable ability to pull out match-winning performances on the biggest days.

He was crowned Hurler of the Year in 2011 and won eight Celtic Crosses during an illustrious career with Kilkenny.

