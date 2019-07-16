This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Voice of greyhound racing' Michael Fortune dies at 70

‘He saw it as an honour to share his love for the sport to anyone who would listen.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 11:37 AM
RENOWNED HORSE AND greyhound racing commentator Michael Fortune passed away yesterday at the age of 70.

A native of Bree, Co. Wexford, Fortune edited the Irish Greyhound Review for more than 40 years and worked as track commentator at Shelbourne Park and Harold’s Cross along with commentating on RTE broadcasts.

He died after a short illness and is survived by his wife Rita, children Michelle and Ian and four grandchildren.

“He saw it as an honour to share his love for the sport to anyone who would listen,” his son Ian writes in a touching tribute today.

“Shelbourne Park was his second home, a special place with special memories and it’s difficult to picture the place without him.

“While his health was fading in the past week, I asked him what he missed most while stuck in hospital and his answer was a simple one. ‘I miss doing a bit of work, watching some sport, going to the dogs. I’d love to be going to Dundalk on Friday.’”

Source: apuchalt/YouTube

