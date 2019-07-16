'Voice of greyhound racing' Michael Fortune dies at 70

RENOWNED HORSE AND greyhound racing commentator Michael Fortune passed away yesterday at the age of 70.

A native of Bree, Co. Wexford, Fortune edited the Irish Greyhound Review for more than 40 years and worked as track commentator at Shelbourne Park and Harold’s Cross along with commentating on RTE broadcasts.

He died after a short illness and is survived by his wife Rita, children Michelle and Ian and four grandchildren.

“He saw it as an honour to share his love for the sport to anyone who would listen,” his son Ian writes in a touching tribute today.

“Here comes the Causeway”, one of the many legendary pieces of greyhound racing commentary by Michael Fortune who has sadly passed away



RIP to the voice of greyhound racing.



He was one of the best in the business, across any sport https://t.co/8cRdt7UsTh via @YouTube — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 15, 2019 Source: Barry Whyte /Twitter

“Shelbourne Park was his second home, a special place with special memories and it’s difficult to picture the place without him.

“While his health was fading in the past week, I asked him what he missed most while stuck in hospital and his answer was a simple one. ‘I miss doing a bit of work, watching some sport, going to the dogs. I’d love to be going to Dundalk on Friday.’”

