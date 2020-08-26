This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies captain Hooper to move to Japanese Top League next year

The 28-year-old should still be available to feature for the national team in 2021.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 11:30 AM
19 minutes ago 269 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5186510
Hooper has signed a six-month deal in Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Hooper has signed a six-month deal in Japan.
Hooper has signed a six-month deal in Japan.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAVE confirmed that Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will move to the Japanese Top League next year in a six-month release from his contract in Australia.

The stint in Japan will help Hooper to make up some of the pay cut he, along with all other Australian players, recently took due to the financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

It means the Waratahs will be without the openside flanker for the first half of 2021 as he instead links up with Toyota Verblitz, where Steve Hansen is the director of rugby and who already have the ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read and Japan’s Kazuki Himeno in their back row stocks.

99-times capped Wallaby Hooper will miss the bulk of the 2021 Super Rugby campaign but is expected to be back in Australia in plenty of time to feature for Dave Rennie’s national team.

Rugby Australia say that the “provision of a six-month release was a feature of the interim player pay deal agreed to between the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) and Rugby Australia in April of this year for a specified number of current players and followed the COVID-19 health and financial crisis.”

Hooper will now join big names like Read, Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden, Franco Mostert, Alex Goode, George Kruis, Ryan Crotty, and Samu Kerevi in making the move to Japan’s ever-improving Top League.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Losing Hooper for next year will undoubtedly be a big blow for Rob Penney’s young Waratahs squad, but Rugby Australia indicated their happiness for the back row to make a short-term move.

“We’re incredibly supportive of Michael making this move in the first half of 2021,” said interim CEO Rob Clarke.

“It’s a prudent decision, especially for someone who has been a devoted servant to the domestic game here in Australia for over 10 years now.

“While he will head overseas for the first six months of next year, Michael has made it abundantly clear how committed he is to Australian Rugby until at least the Rugby World Cup in 2023.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie