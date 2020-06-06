This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Jordan and Jordan brand pledge $100m in fight for racial equality

Basketball great ‘committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people’.

By Press Association Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 9:33 AM
Jordan: $100m pledge.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MICHAEL JORDAN AND his company have pledged to donate $100 million (€88.5m) over the next 10 years to organisations engaged in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

The announcement comes after several days of protests in the United States and further afield following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.

In a statement, the Jordan Brand said: “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

The 57-year-old Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, has been back in the headlines in recent weeks following the hugely popular documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ about his final championship season.

