Former Ireland team manager Kearney appointed to EPCR board

FORMER IRELAND TEAM manager Michael Kearney, who retired from the role in 2016, has been appointed to the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] board.

Kearney replaces Paul McNaughton and will represent the IRFU at the top table of European rugby.

Kearney was Ireland team manager for five years. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A former past president of Lansdowne RFC, Kearney was appointed Ireland team manager in January 2012 under Declan Kidney, before staying on in the role when Joe Schmidt took over as head coach in 2013.

Kearney’s time with the men’s national senior team included two Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as the last World Cup in England. He also previously held similar managerial roles with Leinster and the Ireland U20s.

“I’m delighted to join the EPCR Board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape,” he said.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday added: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: