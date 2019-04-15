This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland team manager Kearney appointed to EPCR board

Kearney will represent the IRFU at the top table of European rugby.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 15 Apr 2019, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,791 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4592557

FORMER IRELAND TEAM manager Michael Kearney, who retired from the role in 2016, has been appointed to the European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] board.

Kearney replaces Paul McNaughton and will represent the IRFU at the top table of European rugby.

Michael Kearney Kearney was Ireland team manager for five years. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A former past president of Lansdowne RFC, Kearney was appointed Ireland team manager in January 2012 under Declan Kidney, before staying on in the role when Joe Schmidt took over as head coach in 2013.

Kearney’s time with the men’s national senior team included two Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as the last World Cup in England. He also previously held similar managerial roles with Leinster and the Ireland U20s.

“I’m delighted to join the EPCR Board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape,” he said.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday added: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie