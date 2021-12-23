10 the 'long-term option' for Lowry at Ulster, but he's just happy to be on the pitch

Lowry: 'I love playing 15 as much as I love playing 10 as well, but, looking long-term, hopefully I can put my skills into more of a 10 positioning wise.'

Lowry: 'I love playing 15 as much as I love playing 10 as well, but, looking long-term, hopefully I can put my skills into more of a 10 positioning wise.'

EVERY TIME HE’S up for media duties, Michael Lowry fields the same question about his preferred position and, up to now, he’s batted it away with the same response religiously.

The seemingly never-ending debate over his best position in this Ulster team has raged on since he began to be deployed at full-back in 2018, despite having led RBAI to three consecutive Schools’ Cup titles from fly-half before entering the Academy.

He was projected to be the province’s starting No.10 for years to come as soon as he left school but, having suddenly turned in a string of impressive performances with the 15 on his back, all of a sudden there was an argument that perhaps he was better utilised elsewhere.

His decisive running, kicking ability and fearless defensive work despite his diminutive stature make him a dangerous full-back; but then, of course, his entire skill-set is based around being a distributor from first receiver, where he could also provide a dual threat as a carrying option.

For his part, Lowry himself has simply insisted that he’s happy to play regardless of what number is on his jersey. However, for the first time he struck more of a decisive tone when the query was once again thrown his direction ahead of Sunday’s inter-pro against Connacht.

“I think it has always been an intention (to play fly-half) from playing at school but I just want to be on the pitch,” he reiterates, before adding: “Having those conversations with coaches I think (fly-half) is probably the long-term option.”

In the past, Lowry has sat on the fence, but this concession marks the changing of a mindset and also explains his absence from the run-on team at the start of the season; the 23-year-old limited to bench appearances in Ulster’s first five league games.

The reasoning he gives, alongside the fact that Ulster have an abundance of riches in the back-three, is that desire to play more at fly-half and, in that regard, he has been forced to bide his time behind incumbent Billy Burns, who has started all nine games this season.

Due to injuries to the likes of Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale, Lowry has been pressed into service over the last four games, starting at full-back in all of them and excelling in the big wins away to Leinster and Clermont, but he does accept that his desire is to get more opportunities running the line.

“I love playing 15 as much as I love playing 10 as well, but, looking long-term, hopefully I can put my skills into more of a 10 positioning wise,” he continues.

“But, for the time being, just getting on the pitch is a helping hand in being a second playmaker and I’m happy to do so at the minute. It has been good getting back into the starting team over the last number of weeks, I’m just enjoying playing and being grateful that I have got an opportunity to start playing again.

“The transition of trying to get a bit more game time at 10, I had nearly taken a wee step back and just sort of learning has definitely helped and allowed me to work on little things to help facilitate that role.

“Whether that might be kicking or passing, I knew myself, but there was a lot of help from the coaches on what I needed to work on in those little skill boxes that we have through the week.”

Whether at fly-half or full-back, Lowry will get another chance to show off his skills against Connacht on St Stephen’s Day and, given the skillful backlines that both sides possess, it could be a tasty match-up on both sides of the ball.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ulster are looking to capitalise on the momentum of those wins at Leinster and Clermont, as well as seeing off Northampton Saints to go two for two in the Heineken Champions Cup, with revenge on the mind after Connacht’s comprehensive 36-11 win at the Aviva Stadium in their last meeting.

“Connacht have a lot of players on form and their back-three have been very useful, but we are used to coming up against teams that have a very dangerous back three,” points out Lowry.

“I guess we have to be aware of them but we have to focus on what we can bring to the game as well. We have a lot of players that are in form so if we can nail down what we do and do it well hopefully that nullifies them.”