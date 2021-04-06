BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

'I'd love to see him play Test rugby' - Michael Lowry continues to shine

The 22-year-old Ulster playmaker scored a cracking try against Harlequins on Sunday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,013 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401842
Lowry breaks away against Harlequins.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Lowry breaks away against Harlequins.
Lowry breaks away against Harlequins.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WHILE IT WAS a remarkable moment on a rugby weekend full of thrills, Michael Lowry’s latest impressive act for Ulster hardly came as a surprise.

The 22-year-old has been in brilliant form all season for the northern province and stood out for Dan McFarland’s side once again during Sunday’s Challenge Cup round-of-16 win away to Harlequins as he scored a wonderful try.

The 5ft 7ins fullback/out-half’s ever-growing quality has been a consistent theme on The42 Rugby Weekly Extra – an analysis podcast available to members of The42 every week. 

Analyst Eoin Toolan has regularly highlighted Lowry’s contributions for Ulster on the pod, while today’s episode involved Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella discussing Lowry’s international potential.

Murray: “That try he scored was one of my highlights of the weekend. I just loved the sheer ballsiness of saying, ‘I’m going to score a try here’ and not trying to side-step Scott Steele, just sprinting past him.

“Most people slow up there, try to step or look for support, but he just backed himself. His acceleration is remarkable. We end up speaking about him nearly every week here on the podcast because Eoin is a huge fan.

“It’s fascinating to see if he can keep rising up through the game. I’d love to see how he’d get on in Test rugby. He’s obviously tiny compared to some guys but he’s really brave and always puts his hand up to get involved, never shirks anything.”

Gavan: “My thoughts went immediately to Eoin when I saw the try because of the way he landed. He landed square, which is something Eoin was talking about a few weeks ago, Lowry came down like Mike Haley for that Munster try against Connacht. 

“You mention his acceleration there. His top-line pace is, I’d say, borderline unrivalled in that team and it’s high-end in Europe really, but it’s how quickly he gets to that, and how quickly he gets to that off a jump and catch as well.

tom-otoole-with-michael-lowry-and-ethan-mcilroy-after-the-game Lowry can play at 15 or 10. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“That blew me away – the second he hits the ground, he’s gone. I’d love to see him play Test rugby because we can talk about physical stature but there are loads of anomalies and outliers in that regard. You don’t need to be huge to play, look at Cheslin Kolbe or Shane Williams before him, and others.

“But that quality alone – how quickly he goes from zero to 60, per se – absolutely excites me. That is applicable to Test rugby.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Murray: “There can be so few opportunities at that level and if a ball does bounce somewhere, Michael Lowry is always sniffing onto it, breaking through, sometimes even going underneath tackles to get clear.

“It was a breathtaking moment last weekend. The clip looks speeded up as he fends the Harlequins second row and surges away, curving around Steele to finish.  

“That was an outstanding moment and he’s been outstanding all season.”

Today’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly Extra also saw the lads breaking down Munster’s defeat to Toulouse in a Champion Cup thriller.

There was discussion of Connacht’s regrets after losing a high-scoring Challenge Cup encounter with Leicester, and an early preview of Leinster’s big Champions Cup quarter-final trip to Exeter this weekend.

You can sign up as a member of The42 here in order to listen to the extra rugby podcasts and a wide range of other shows on sportswriting, football, GAA, and coaching, as well as getting weekly newsletters and access to our lively member-only Whatsapp groups.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie