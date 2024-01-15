Milne out for Leinster visit to Welford Road

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has issued an update on his squad’s fitness ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup.

Loosehead prop Michael Milne is out, the victim of a calf injury last week.

It will be a waiting game for Harry Byrne who picked up an ankle injury at training. Ciarán Frawley also picked up a rib injury during the Stade Francais.

Both players will be given as much time as possible in order to meet their race for fitness.

James Ryan came through his own test against Stade Francais with no issues and is available for selection.

There are no further updates on Jimmy O’Brien (neck), Martin Maloney (bicep), Alex Soroka (foot), Charlie Ngatai (calf), Cormac Foley (shoulder), Ross Byrne (arm) and Jamie Osborne (shoulder).