'I would take the penalties off Michael Murphy'

MICHAEL MURPHY’S MISSED his third spot kick since 2020 for Donegal in yesterday’s win against Armagh.

The Donegal talisman’s effort flew past Ethan Rafferty’s post, but the hosts eked out a narrow win through Paddy McBrearty’s late point.

Back in January, Donegal manager Declan Bonner rejected the suggestion that Murphy had stepped aside as their penalty take when McBrearty took spot-kick against Mayo, which was saved by Rob Hennelly.

Murphy struck the post from a penalty in last year’s championship defeat to Tyrone and also missed one against Meath in the 2020 league.

Speaking on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Marc Ó Sé believes Bonner should take the pressure off Murphy by relieving him of the penalty duties.

“I think it should be taken off him because he’s obviously missed a few,” he said.

“He’s the leader, he’s the main man, nobody is questioning his ability as a footballer and his leadership qualities, he’s just a different level and will go down as the greatest that ever came out of Donegal.

“That said, I would take the penalties off him. You even look at Kerry, David Clifford isn’t taking the penalties it was Tony Brosnan at the weekend.

“When your main score getter misses a penalty, it does give the opposition a lift.

“It appeared as though Murphy took a bit of earth under him because there was dust flying after the kicked the ball.

“In Kerry having Tony Brosnan on the penalties at the weekend, gave him some leadership and puts a challenge in front of him. Also, it takes a bit of pressure off David Clifford. It would be interesting in Kerry to see what would happen if Seanie O’Shea is back, would he take it off Tony Brosnan? I’m not sure.

“I would take them off Michael Murphy and give them to somebody who is maybe better equipped to kick them.”

