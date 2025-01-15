Michael Noonan makes switch to Shamrock Rovers from St Patrick's Athletic

HIGHLY-RATED TEENAGER Michael Noonan has joined Shamrock Rovers from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Noonan, 16, was given his league debut for St Pat’s against Bohemians last October, having scored three times and provided one assist in four appearances in the Leinster Senior Cup.

The forward became the Saints’ youngest ever starter, aged 15 years and 9 months, and had a trial with Manchester City.

The young Dubliner was also on the bench for four of their six Europa Conference League matches. An Under-17 international, the attacker is in double figures for Ireland’s youth teams, scoring 10 goals in 16 underage games.

Noonan will be added to the Uefa Conference League squad for the Molde games in the Conference League in February. Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley said the youngster will be involved with the first team straight away.

“I’ve watched Michael’s game and progress since he was virtually a baby, really. I saw him play numerous times in Roadstone and followed his career since then,” Bradley said.

“I tried to get Michael in last year, but it didn’t happen. When I knew he wanted to come to Rovers this time around, it was a no-brainer for us as a club. Michael is one of the best young players in the country and, as well as producing our own, we got to recruit the best as well so Michael falls into that category.

“We’ve signed Michael to be involved in the first team straight away, there’s no doubt about that. I feel he’s ready for that and we need to be careful how and when we put him in, but I’ve no doubt he’s ready to be part of the first team squad and I wouldn’t have signed him otherwise.”

Noonan, a Rovers fan, said he was excited to joining the Tallaght club.

“It’s an incredible feeling, personally and for my family. I grew up going to Rovers matches with my Dad and my Grandad, so I always wanted to play in Tallaght Stadium,” he said.

“My Grandad in particular is a huge Rovers fan. My Dad is too, but Grandad attends all Rovers home games and also games away in Europe.”

Asked why he choose to switch clubs, Noonan said: “Opportunity. I just felt there’s a better opportunity at Rovers. St Pat’s have been brilliant to me, but I just felt the next step in my career had a better opportunity and pathway at Rovers. I want to play and hopefully establish myself, so the opportunity was a lot more inviting to me.”