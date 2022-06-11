Michael Obafemi emerges as doubt for Ukraine game after Scotland heroics

MICHAEL OBAFEMI’S HEROICS against Scotland this afternoon have been leavened with the fact he is now a doubt for Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine in the Nations League.

Obafemi’s precise chipped pass set up Ireland’s second goal for Troy Parrott and he then settled the game with a stunning long-range drive early in the second half. The striker was withdrawn shortly after with a groin issue, and Kenny says he is a doubt.

“I don’t know yet”, said Kenny when asked if Obafemi is available for the game. “A little tweak of the groin, so I don’t know yet. Michael has to be a doubt. Shane Duffy, John Egan, obviously Josh Cullen has just played three games. We have a lot to consider for the Ukraine game.”

Ireland’s ranks are depleting ahead of Tuesday’s game with Ukraine. Shane Duffy is suspended having been booked in the second-half against Scotland while John Egan is unlikely to be available, having played through the pain barrier this afternoon.

As for Obafemi’s contribution tonight, Kenny said, “two significant moments, he worked very hard for the team. His pass for Troy Parrott’s header was great combination between the two players. His goal was a moment of immense quality, it lifted the stadium.”

Kenny described today’s victory as the most significant victory at the Aviva Stadium in seven years, citing the fact it was the first win at home to a side ranked above Ireland since the Euro 2016 play-off against Bosnia in November 2015.

“The players were terrific”, said Kenny. “The situation was that we went into this game after having real setbacks this week. We didn’t really concede any chances in the previous two games but we did concede chances today and Scotland didn’t take them. We took ours and capitalised on ours and that was important. Once we got the first goal the crowd really got behind us. They really inspired the players and the players fed off the energy of that. We scored two [more] and could have scored more. Any sort of victory over Scotland is a big win as they have been a terrific team since Steve Clarke was appointed. We are just pleased to get the win.”

Scotland faced an inquest for having the audacity to lose to Ireland, with Andy Robertson saying the travelling fans were right to boo the team at the end of the game.

Manager Steve Clarke said Ireland deserved to win and that Scotland’s performance wasn’t a consequence of his team selection.

“The players are flat as a pancake, and at loss to explain why performance was so poor. I don’t think today was about one individual out and one in, the defeat was so damning I don’t think it was about that.”