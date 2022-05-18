Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kenny set to include Obafemi in Ireland squad despite previous request to be left out

The Swansea City striker asked not be considered for selection in March but has finished the Championship campaign strongly.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 May 2022, 3:50 PM
Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi.
Image: PA
MICHAEL OBAFEMI IS in line for a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of the Nations League campaign next month.

The Swansea City striker asked not to be considered for selection for two friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania in March because he was managing his body following a series of hamstring injuries.

But after a strong finish to the Championship season, which saw him play every minute of the final eight games having previously failed to manage back-to-back 90 minutes, the Ireland boss is ready to introduce him to the fold for the first time under his stewardship.

Obafemi already earned one cap at senior level when Martin O’Neill was in charge in 2018, and Under-21 boss Jim Crawford also revealed recently how the 21-year-old did not want to continue at that age grade as he viewed himself as a senior international.

In his last 16 games which he’s started, he’s scored 12 goals in the Championship which is a really exceptional strike rate and his all round game has improved no end and he’s done very well,” Kenny told RTÉ.

Norwich City frontman Adam Idah is already a long-term absentee and will miss the four-game window that includes two fixtures with Ukraine (8 and 14 June), a trip to Armenia on 4 June and the visit of Scotland to Aviva Stadium a week after that meeting in Yerevan.

