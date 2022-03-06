Membership : Access or Sign Up
Obafemi bringing Swansea 'another dimension' as he pushes for Ireland recall

Boss Russell Martin hails striker’s impact as he nets first brace of professional career with possible international duty just around corner.

Image: PA

SWANSEA CITY MANAGER Russell Martin has hailed Michael Obafemi’s impact at the club, explaining how he provides “another dimension” to their play.

The Republic of Ireland international struck the first brace of his professional career against Coventry City at the weekend, and has now scored five goals in 19 appearances since joining from Southampton.

The pacey striker is finding form and could put himself in contention for a recall to the senior international squad ahead of the upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania.

Stephen Kenny will name his squad later this month and, while he has yet to include Obafemi in any of his squads since taking charge – Martin O’Neill handed him a debut in his final game in charge – he is beginning to stake a claim.

“Real pace is something we’ve missed and we’ve lacked for a large part of the season,” Martin explained.

“It’s something that scares opposition defenders. There’s no doubt about it. Pace is the worst thing to play against. I would say that being a slow centre-half. But I don’t think anyone enjoys playing against that even when you’re quick. He’s definitely given us another dimension.”

As well as his double at the weekend, Obafemi also assisted the third in a comfortable 3-1 win, and the 21-year-old reckons the support of the home fans has helped him settle.

“I’m delighted with the result, and I’m happy to get the assist and two goals,” he said.

“I want to help the team as much as possible with goals and assists. I love it here. The atmosphere when I play [at the Swansea.com Stadium] is always amazing. The fans always give me a great reception and I’m grateful for it.

“It was good that we got the win. I thought we played well in the first half, but in the second half we let ourselves down a bit because we got a bit sloppy.

“We’ll look at that and see if we can put it right. I wish we could have got the clean sheet, but we look forward and get ready for Tuesday.”

