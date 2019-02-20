Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton

The 18-year-old celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Huddersfield in December.

AFTER A BREAKTHROUGH season at St Mary’s Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has been rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Dubliner was recruited from Leyton Orient in 2016 and rapidly developed through the Saints’ academy, breaking through into Southampton’s senior side midway through last season.

The 18-year-old made his debut against Tottenham in January 2018, becoming the second-youngest player to feature for the club in the Premier League, and has made greater strides under Ralph Hasenhüttl this campaign.

Obafemi netted his first senior goal in December’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield, registering himself as the youngest ever senior Irish international to score in the Premier League.

The Dubliner made his senior Ireland debut against Denmark in November. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The striker made his senior Ireland debut towards the tail-end of last year, brought on as a second-half substitute in Aarhus by Martin O’Neill during a Uefa Nations League game against Denmark.

“It’s a good day. I’m happy that it’s done and now I’m looking to move forward,” he said on Wednesday.

“I’ll always be thankful to the club for sticking by me, and I just want to show everyone what I’ve got. I’m determined to show the fans and everyone at the club why I’ve been given a three-and-a-half-year deal.”

