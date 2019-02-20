This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton

The Dubliner has impressed under Ralph Hasenhüttl at St Mary’s this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 6:25 PM
5 minutes ago 139 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4504523
The 18-year-old celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Huddersfield in December.
The 18-year-old celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Huddersfield in December.
The 18-year-old celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Huddersfield in December.

AFTER A BREAKTHROUGH season at St Mary’s Ireland striker Michael Obafemi has been rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Dubliner was recruited from Leyton Orient in 2016 and rapidly developed through the Saints’ academy, breaking through into Southampton’s senior side midway through last season.

The 18-year-old made his debut against Tottenham in January 2018, becoming the second-youngest player to feature for the club in the Premier League, and has made greater strides under Ralph Hasenhüttl this campaign.

Obafemi netted his first senior goal in December’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield, registering himself as the youngest ever senior Irish international to score in the Premier League.

Michael Obafemi makes his debut The Dubliner made his senior Ireland debut against Denmark in November. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The striker made his senior Ireland debut towards the tail-end of last year, brought on as a second-half substitute in Aarhus by Martin O’Neill during a Uefa Nations League game against Denmark.

“It’s a good day. I’m happy that it’s done and now I’m looking to move forward,” he said on Wednesday.

“I’ll always be thankful to the club for sticking by me, and I just want to show everyone what I’ve got. I’m determined to show the fans and everyone at the club why I’ve been given a three-and-a-half-year deal.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie