Ireland international Michael Obafemi signs three-year deal at Swansea

Obafemi scored five Premier League goals for Southampton, including one against Manchester United in a 2-2 at Old Trafford.

IRELAND’S MICHAEL OBAFEMI has completed a deadline day move to Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old forward has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship side, who have managed just four goals across their first five league games this season.

BBC Sport report that Swansea have paid Southampton a fee in the region of €1.75 million to €2.3m.

The Dubliner made 32 Premier League appearances for the Saints, scoring five goals, becoming the club’s youngest scorer in the top flight.

Swansea have long been interested in bringing him to the Liberty Stadium, with an agreed loan move last January scuppered when Obafemi was sidelined by a leg muscle injury which required surgery.

He made his return to action in May with three league appearances from the bench in the final weeks of Southampton’s season.

Obafemi made his senior international debut against Denmark in the Nations League in 2018, which remains his only Irish cap to date.

