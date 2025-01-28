Advertisement
More Stories
Referee Michael Oliver will be in charge of the Ipswich v Southampton match this weekend. Nick Potts/PA
FreePremier League

Michael Oliver will not referee Arsenal v Man City after red card controversy

Oliver has faced threats since he sent off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly against Wolves.
1.49pm, 28 Jan 2025

MICHAEL OLIVER WILL not referee the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday after being at the centre of a controversial incident involving the Gunners last weekend.

Oliver is regarded as one of the world’s top officials but has faced threats and abuse since his decision to send off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly in a match at Wolves last Saturday.

The 39-year-old’s home is reportedly under police guard following threats towards him and his family, which have been condemned by his employer Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Oliver will instead officiate the Ipswich v Southampton match this Saturday. Before that, he will be in charge for the Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Oliver sent Lewis-Skelly off for a tackle on Wolves’ Matt Doherty. His decision was reviewed and upheld by VAR Darren England, who this weekend will referee the match between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie