Michael Oliver will not referee Arsenal v Man City after red card controversy

MICHAEL OLIVER WILL not referee the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday after being at the centre of a controversial incident involving the Gunners last weekend.

Oliver is regarded as one of the world’s top officials but has faced threats and abuse since his decision to send off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly in a match at Wolves last Saturday.

The 39-year-old’s home is reportedly under police guard following threats towards him and his family, which have been condemned by his employer Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Oliver will instead officiate the Ipswich v Southampton match this Saturday. Before that, he will be in charge for the Champions League match between Barcelona and Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Oliver sent Lewis-Skelly off for a tackle on Wolves’ Matt Doherty. His decision was reviewed and upheld by VAR Darren England, who this weekend will referee the match between Bournemouth and Liverpool.